Plans for graveyard near Crown Lane Free Methodist Church in Higher Bartle

A church in Higher Bartle says it needs its own graveyard for people who worship there when they die.

The Crown Lane Free Methodist Church has submitted proposals for the new graveyard as well as a car parking area on agricultural land.

Design plans state: “Currently the church does not have the benefit of its own graveyard. Members of the congregation who pass away are currently interned in the graveyards of other local churches of a sympathetic faith.

“Unfortunately, the graveyards of these other churches are becoming crowded and the churches will no longer allow bodies from a different church to be interned in their own burial grounds.

“The members of the congregation of the Free Methodist Church have no burial grounds.

“Therefore, the management of the church is hoping to have their own graveyard so that the faithful members of the congregation can have their wishes fulfilled by being interned in grounds under the stewardship of the church where they worship.”

The agricultural land earmarked for the graveyard is owned by a member of the Crown Lane Free Methodist Church congregation.

It is close to the church, on the opposite side of the M55 motorway.

Planning documents continued: “Within the graveyard site there will be a small hardstanding area for car parking with the remainder of the site reserved for burial plots.

“Vehicle access to the site will be very limited. The graveyard will be reserved for members of the congregation of the Free Methodist Church.”