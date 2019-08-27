Plans for five new homes in Fulwood bring opposition

A build for five homes in Fulwood, which prompted 42 objection letters, looks set to be given the green light.

Plans for the houses at land adjacent to Broughton Tower Farm in Tower Lane will come before planners at Preston City Council next week.

According to planning documents applicant Paul Mayor is proposing the five homes would be accommodated around a new small cul-de-sac accessed from Tower Lane.

But those against the housing development have said the build, if given the go-ahead, would mean a loss of privacy to a neighbouring house and garden, the loss of a wildlife habitat, increased traffic congestion and a lack of school capacity in the area.

Street lighting for the length of Tower Lane is also included in plans for the scheme.

The application was called in for determination by Preston City Council’s Planning Committee by coun David Walker. The call-in request refers to access, waste collection, ecological impacts, drainage, and the loss of an open field.

Initial plans show that the proposed development would create two car parking spaces for each dwelling, thereby creating 10 car parking spaces for in total for the five homes.