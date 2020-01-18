Plans for a new Tesco supermarket in Penwortham take a step closer

New details of how Tesco’s proposed Penwortham store could look have been revealed.

The supermarket giant announced in October it was making a u-turn over its decision to pull out of building on the former Department of Work and Pensions site in Cop Lane, and said it hoped to have the store open towards the end of 2020.

Former DWP buildings were demolished in October 2017

>>>Read about the u-turn here



An application to make amendments to the planning permission given in 2017 has now been submitted to South Ribble Council, containing details of signage, building materials and street furniture for the car park area.

New layout plans show the Tesco store - featuring grey composite cladding, a glass curtain wall and red brickwork - will be on the south of the site, near to the boundary with Penwortham Girls’ High School, and a self-service petrol station will be to the north, close to the main entrance off Liverpool Road.

If passed, there will be a new pedestrian linkway to Alcester Avenue, service yard access from Cop Lane and a slope for pedestrian access off Cop Lane, eight electric car charging spaces and 2.4m high palisade fencing around an existing telephone exchange.

The plans also show a new bus layby in Cop Lane and new landscaping to be installed around the service yard and toward Cop Lane.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We are currently submitting information for the application to enable us to continue with our plans for a new store at Cop Lane, Penwortham.

"We are hopeful that we will receive approval from South Ribble Borough Council and be able to start work as soon as possible. Our plan is to open the store by the end of 2020.”