Plans for £200m campus masterplan for Preston's University of Central Lancashire a step closer

Six memorial headstones are to be moved as part of the next stage of a £200m campus masterplan outside the university in Preston.

Steps to the library in St Peter’s Square at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) will also be demolished.

It comes as Preston City Council gave the green light for the work which will provide a level access between the rear entrance of the new £60 million student centre up to the St Peter’s Arts Centre and library.

A university spokesman said: “This is necessary work to facilitate pedestrian and wheelchair access between the rear entrance from the student centre building up to the point between the Library and St Peter’s Arts Centre.

"The work will incorporate levelling the space between St Peter’s Arts Centre and the new student centre and will involve re-building to facilitate a ramp and steps.

"This will affect a very small section of the current listed wall outside of St Peter’s Arts Centre and any work carried out will be sympathetic to the current layout.

"UCLan will be taking advice from Historic England and using the same materials wherever possible.”

The work proposed will also see the a section of a retaining wall torn down and the realignment of the wall to border the western boundary of the new route.

The graveyard next to the former St Peter's Church was deconsecrated in the late 1970’s and the memorial headstones will be re-located and reinstated within the immediate vicinity.

The appointment of a construction contractor has also seen the flagship project of UCLan’s £200 million masterplan move one step closer.

Derbyshire-based Bowmer + Kirkland has been chosen to deliver UCLan’s circa £60 million student centre and new civic square.