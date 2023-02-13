Five years on from the collapse of its plans to open an IKEA in Bamber Bridge due to rising costs, the superstore has pushed forward to open at Deepdale Trade Park. The Swedish flat-pack giant announced in October that one of its new Plan and Order Points (POP) would be opening in the city. A planning application submitted to Preston City Council has revealed the store would be situated in Unit M1, which was occupied by Toolstation until 2019. The scaled-down store off Blackpool Road would mainly be used for click and collect, with a small part of the 520 sq m unit being given over to kitchen and bedroom planning services. The focus will be on bespoke kitchen and wardrobe designs, although customers will be able to get help planning any room in their home. Customer orders will be transported to the customer’s home, or made available for collection to another convenient point of delivery. If the store gets approval, customers will be able to either book an appointment online, or walk in without a reservation. it would also mean five fulltime job opportunities.