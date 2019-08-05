Pig farm owner fears more complaints if housing plans in Longridge are approved

A pig farm owner in Longridge fears more complaints from future neighbours over the smell and noise of her livestock if plans for a new housing development are approved.

Barbara Davies, of Belmont Farm in Inglewhite Road, has already moved her pig pens away from other complaining neighbours.

So she was incredulous to see that planners in Preston have now tipped proposals from Community Gateway Association for 50 new homes - which could be built only 50 metres from her pig pens - for the green light.

Barbara said: “Neighbours complained about the noise and smell so we moved all our pigs away from them.

“Since then complaints have gone but now a development for 50 houses is in for approval. It’s only 50 metres away from our pig buildings.

“We have heavily invested, we are going to continue to invest and we are going to have complaints after complaints over the noise, the smell, the flies.

“I just feel like I am hitting my head against a brick wall.

“You can’t dream it up. They just don’t listen.

"We have capacity for 4,000 pigs bang in the middle of two housing developments.

"Where are they coming from?”

In a report planners at Preston found that the odour from the farm could “be deemed to be insignificant”.

Coun Harry Landless, who represents Preston Rural East, has written a letter to planners at the city council objecting to the housing development.

He said: “It seems illogical to move right next door to the farm. The smell is really quite horrendous when its drifting the wrong way.”