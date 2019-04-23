PICTURES: Memories of Lancashire Police horse Morecambe who had died in service
A police horse working at a Bank Holiday Monday football match died on duty following a "tragic accident".
Morecambe was working at the League One game between Blackpool and Fleetwood at Bloomfield Road and fell onto a metal pole.
The thoughts of the whole Tac Ops family are with @LancsPolMounted on the tragic loss of Police Horse Morecambe
Morecambe & hutton are on patrol in Skelmersdale again today. Ellie & Esme came to say hello.
Morecambe & Finnigan had a busy day in Blackpool arresting a male for burglary with all the property returned.Extra carrots tonight!!
