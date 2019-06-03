PICTURE GALLERY: T-Rex and friends take trip to Lancaster for Dino Day Dinosaurs were roaming the streets of Lancaster on Friday as Dino Day made a return to the city. Young and old alike were delighted by the sight, as our gallery of photos by Kelvin Stuttard show. 1. In a spin Rudy (4) and Rex (2) enjoy one of the rides during Dino Day. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Young artist at work Ashton (5) draws a dinosaur during Dino Day. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Dino on the loose Al the Allosaurus entertains the crowds in Dalton Square. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Crowd is in T-Rex-tasy Rex the T-Rex rages through Lancaster City Centre as the crowds watch on. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4