Rex the T-Rex rages through Lancaster city centre as the crowds watch on.

PICTURE GALLERY: T-Rex and friends take trip to Lancaster for Dino Day

Dinosaurs were roaming the streets of Lancaster on Friday as Dino Day made a return to the city.

Young and old alike were delighted by the sight, as our gallery of photos by Kelvin Stuttard show.

Rudy (4) and Rex (2) enjoy one of the rides during Dino Day.

1. In a spin

Rudy (4) and Rex (2) enjoy one of the rides during Dino Day.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Ashton (5) draws a dinosaur during Dino Day.

2. Young artist at work

Ashton (5) draws a dinosaur during Dino Day.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Al the Allosaurus entertains the crowds in Dalton Square.

3. Dino on the loose

Al the Allosaurus entertains the crowds in Dalton Square.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Rex the T-Rex rages through Lancaster City Centre as the crowds watch on.

4. Crowd is in T-Rex-tasy

Rex the T-Rex rages through Lancaster City Centre as the crowds watch on.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4