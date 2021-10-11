On Friday, Preston's Pets at Home store reopened the doors to its new look pet care centre, offering the ultimate experience for pet owners and their pets, all under one roof.

The revamped store, on Mariner's Way in Ashton-on-Ribble, is now home to a Vets4Pets surgery, which has relocated from Moor Lane, as well as a grooming salon.

The brand-new surgery features a full operating theatre, digital x-ray suite and an in-house laboratory, as well a specially designed waiting area created to be a calm space for pets and their owners.

Customers from the Vets4Pets Moor Lane surgery will remain registered and staff will remain the same.

A brand new grooming salon has also now opened for the first time in store, with The Groom Room offering a wide range of grooming services for dogs, including full grooms, spa treatments, puppy grooming, bath, brush and blow-dry, and nail clipping.

Customers can even use the dog self-wash station at the store, where they can wash and blow dry their dog themselves without the hassle of cleaning up the bathroom at home.

Specialist pet care advisors will be on hand in store to support pet owners with flea and worm subscription advice, free weight checks and nutritional consultations, and coat and harness fitting services for dogs.

Customers will also find a new small animal pet village, which has been designed with pets in mind to ensure there is plenty of room for them to play, hide, eat and sleep, as well as an aquatic centre, with a range of fish and accessories.

1. Preston's Pets at Home store has reopened and is showing off a new look. Photo Sales

2. Vets4Pets and the Groom Room will be open in the store seven days a week. Photo Sales

3. The store's aquatic centre contains a range of fish and accessories. Photo Sales

4. The small animal pet village has been designed with pets in mind. Photo Sales