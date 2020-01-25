Personal trainer celebrates Cha Cha Slide plank challenge success at Barton Grange Garden Centre

A personal trainer who dedicated 365 days to perform the ultimate Cha Cha Slide plank charity challenge showed Barton Grange Garden Centre his moves one last time to mark a special occasion.

Steve Cody from Lancaster performed his energising routine with staff at the Preston garden centre before being presented with a cheque of £24,000 for his chosen charity, CancerCare.

Steve Cody who completed his Cha Cha Slide plank challenge is presented a cheque by managing director of Barton Grange Garden Centre, Guy Topping.

Managing director of Barton Grange, Guy Topping, offered to match Steve’s fund-raising total when he first brought the Cha Cha Slide plank challenge to staff at the garden centre and The Flower Bowl in December last year.

Steve said: “It went really well, everyone was clapping along and it beats what they would normally be doing.”

He was inspired to take on the challenge when he realised how much CancerCare supported his sister when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The fitness instructor began teaching the routine in his classes, with the idea coming from a video by Britain’s Got Talent finalists, Twist and Pulse, but thought that doing it in bigger groups would raise more awareness.

Every day throughout 2019, Steve travelled the country doing the Cha Cha Slide plank with the army, doctors, schools and Olympic athletes to name a few.

Steve said: “It was a no-brainer, everyone could be involved in two minutes of fun.

“So many people had a story similar to mine in each group and it was sobering to witness and be part of.”

Becky Hughes, marketing coordinator at Barton Grange, said: “Steve has connected with a lot of people through this. Cancer Care means so much to Barton Grange staff and the Topping Family, so it’s an honour to be a part of this and give back too.”