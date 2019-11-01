Persimmon Homes Lancashire makes donation towards a Chorley man's fund-raising as he takes on boxing match for Cancer Research UK

A Chorley man, who is taking part in a mixed martial arts fight for charity, has been awarded a funding boost from a leading national housebuilder.

Persimmon Homes Lancashire donated £1,000 to 31-year-old Liam Cook who is fund-raising for Cancer Research UK. He will compete in his first Ultra MMA fight at Evoque Nightclub in Preston on November 23.

The donation comes courtesy of the housebuilder’s Community Champions scheme which invites local groups and charities to bid for cash, with two donations of up to £1,000 being made locally each month.

Liam said: “I am doing the match in aid of Cancer Research after seeing loved ones suffer from cancer. I want to raise money to help support other people who are suffering from the disease.”

Diane Finch, sales and marketing director at Persimmon Homes Lancashire, said: “We are delighted to hand this donation over to Liam. He is taking on a big challenge in aid of Cancer Research UK. The Community Champions scheme was launched to support groups, clubs and charities that improve the quality of life for local people in the towns and cities where we build new homes.

To apply for the Community Champions fund, visit www.persimmonhomes.com/community-champions. To donate to Liam’s fund-raising, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/liamsfight?utm_id=124