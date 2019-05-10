Perfect village setting for David Monks and Rebekah Felton's happy day

It was an authentic village wedding celebrated by family and friends when David Monks and Rebekah Felton tied the knot.

The couple married at St Michael’s Church in Kirkham, before a reception at the Derby Arms in Treales.

David and Rebekah Monks

They met at Cardinal Newman College, in Preston, when David asked Rebekah out for a coffee. However David, who is an accountant, forgot his wallet and Rebekah had to pay. Love blossomed from there and they say the rest is history.

They became engaged on Christmas Day 2017 by their Christmas tree.

Of the big day itself, Rebekah’s mum Jane Kay said: “Rebekah shone from the minute she got up.

“Willo Photography from Liverpool came, as did Stacey’s Beauty Room and hair by Vicki Tyrer.

“A family friend took Rebekah to church in his Tesla, which was a surprise, and despite Storm Hannah, the rain stayed off during the church service.”

As Rebekah and David, who are both 25, came out of church, Rebekah whispered “can you believe all these people are here for us?” David looked round and smiled and said: “I know, amazing isn’t it.”

The best man was Jonathan Monks, the groom’s brother, and the bridesmaids were Hazel Banks, Lucy Wood, Caitlin Fields and Elise Monks.

Samuel Kay was the pageboy

Rebekah, who works at the Nationwide Building Society, also thanked David and said being Mrs Monks was incredible and just felt right. At the reception, a toast was made for absent friends who couldn’t make it, especially Rebekah’s godmother Joanne, who is currently in hospital, and her grandma who passed away a few years ago.

The couple thanked award-winning company Designed by Natalie for the invitations and all their guest that attended for the generous gifts. The couple say their day was perfect in every way, celebrated with special family members and friends. They honeymooned in St Lucia and live in Penwortham.