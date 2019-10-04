Perfect day for Raymond Evans and Ann Brown who tied the knot at Lothersdale Hotel

Raymond Evans and Ann Brown tied the knot at the Lothersdale Hotel in Morecambe.



They met through mutual friends when Ann, who is 65, went out one evening with her friend to the local pub.

A few weeks later, they met again for a Halloween party, where Ann dressed up as a vampire and Ray, a werewolf.

They have been together ever since and the proposal came at a Christmas party.

Raymond, 67, is a retired line manager who worked at Kelloggs in Manchester and Ann is a retired nurse, who now has her own venue dressing and bespoke stationery business called Decoupage Dreams.

Ann said: “The day was incredible from start to finish with guests travelling from Ireland, Anglesey and Manchester. They had lots of entertainment at the reception, also held at the Lothersdale Hotel with a magician, karaoke and magic mirror.”

Ann dressed the venue herself with a colour scheme of coral, Wedgewood blue and ivory.

“The sun shone on us all day long,” said Ann, “we made our vows in front of the people that mean so much to us. It couldn’t have been more perfect.”

Best man was Dave Hamton, the matron of honour was Kath Zanelli and the witnesses were the couple’s friends John Hughes and John Ardern. The bride’s mum is Mrs Joan Webster.

The cake was finished by friend Yvonne Holmes. PHOTOS:http://www.stevependrillphotography.com

