People rallied to save Jemma Abbot and Daniel Sergeant's big day

By Aishah Rashid

Their wedding was left hanging in the balance ten weeks before Jemma Abbott and Daniel Sergeant were due to wed.

Domestic cleaner Jemma and bricklayer Daniel started dating two years ago and from the first date they were inseparable.

Daniel then proposed to Jemma on a family trip whilst visiting the bride’s father and stepmother.

The pair, from Bamber Bridge, were set to marry in July this year, with family travelling from as far as the Isle of Man for the big day.

Only ten weeks before the big day, the original venue was shut down leaving them with no place to tie the knot and a loss of £2,000.

“We lost everything, all paid in full, and it just disappeared,” said Jemma. With the couple fearing their wedding would not take place, one emotional Facebook post which was shared hundreds of times, left them inundated with messages of support and assistance.

From this came photographer Paul King, whose wife Rebecca contacted Jemma with the offer o f having Paul photograph their wedding for free.

“We couldn’t believe someone could be so kind and generous,” said Daniel. The kindness continued as the couple were able to secure The Ley Inn, Clayton-le-Woods for their wedding reception at the last minute. On the day the bride walked down the aisle with her father at Preston Registry Office, as her stepfather stood with the groom and best man waiting to also give the bride away.

“Our wedding day was perfect from start to finish. We were surrounded by our family and friends, that was most important to us. We want to thank our parents for all their help and support and all the amazing people who also helped us make our day as special as it was.”