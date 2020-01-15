People of Preston are called to get involved in a fundraising 24-hour bounceathon

UCLan’s Trampoline Society has organised a 24-hour bounceathon - and you can join in to help them.

The event, which will run from 9am on February 8 at Preston City Trampoline Club in Blackpool Road, is to raise money for the society to take part in an annual competition in Ireland and for the mental health charity the Richmond Fellowship, which has helped several society members.

Society members will take it in turn to bounce, and are also hoping for help from friends, family and members of the public.

Lucy Cowell, the society’s social secretary, said: “Quite a lot of universities do something like this.

“It’s something fun and is one of the highlights of our year, so we’re really looking forward to it.

“When it gets to around 11pm or midnight, we will get some music and lights on and have a bit of a party.”

She added: “People will take it in turns to bounce, and can stay on for as long as they like.

“Some people, like me, will be staying for the full 24 hours, while other people will be popping in and out or only coming to bounce for a little while.”

The society, which has 45 members, is requesting a £5 minimum donation to take part in the challenge.

Part of the money will help fund expenses of competing in an international trampolining competition later in the year, against both national teams and other universities, including Cambridge and Manchester.

For more information about the event and how to join in, email: LJCowell@uclan.ac.uk