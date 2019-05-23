People of all faiths join together at Light Foundation's 4th Annual Interfaith Ramadan Dinner

Members of the community joined together to enjoy a meal during Ramadan.

Members of the community joined together to enjoy a meal during Ramadan.

The Light Foundation's 4th Annual Interfaith Ramadan Dinner at Quakers Meeting Hall, Preston

Light Foundation invited people of all faiths to attend its fourth Annual Interfaith Ramadan Dinner at Quakers Meeting Hall, Preston.

Among the guests attending included the CEO of Lancashire County Council, civic and religious leaders, political councillors from all respective parties and senior representatives from the police, fire and ambulance services.

Nadeem Ashfaq, spokesman for Light Foundation, based in Preston, said: “I want to say a huge thank you to all the wonderful people of Preston for attending our interfaith Ramadan dinner, and for joining us for an absolutely jam packed evening of what can only be described as an absolutely phenomenal display of unity and togetherness, during times of hatred and division.

“Much love and a sincere thank you to our wonderful and enlightened speaker, Shaykh, Dr Mahmood Chandia who had the crowd mesmerised by his beautiful and provoking messages on how the purpose of Ramadan and fasting is to inculcate God consciousness in people and how this translates to having love, concern and tolerance for the wider community.

The Light Foundation's 4th Annual Interfaith Ramadan Dinner at Quakers Meeting Hall, Preston

“We also take this opportunity to thank the diverse people of Preston for their continued support.”