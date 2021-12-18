34-year-old bouncer Edward Dever from Penwortham is most upset that among the items in the bag was a photograph of his late nan who passed away eight years ago.

He said: "It happened around 3-4pm on Monday. My bag was in my locker which I had put a padlock on and they (the thieves) smashed it off.

"There were old photos of my dad and gran, £60 in cash, credit cards, bank cards, driving license, work ID in the bag."

Edward Dever had his gym bag stolen which contained a picture of his late nan.

He added: "Staff were amazing. They looked at CCTV and you can see me with my bag. Then later you can see someone put my bag in a large rucksack.

"The security cameras also show three lads leaving the gym at the time."

Asked would this deter him from going to the gym he continued: "I'm in shock yes as I still have to train but I am very wary now.

"I go to the gym five times a week and nothing like this has ever happened me before."

The Gym Works in Deepdale where the theft took place on Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the police said: "A theft was reported to us on Monday.

"We are looking into it and an investigation is underway."