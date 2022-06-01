Until this morning, town councillors were raging that the traditional red, white and blue decorations that have adorned streetlights in Cop Lane for decades wouldn't be allowed - over fears they could topple lamp posts.

LCC has a new policy lamposts must be stress-tested – at a cost of £55 each – to check whether they can safely support the extra weight of bunting.

Penwortham Mayor Angela Turner hit out at "incompetent management" by Lancashire County Council - claiming the Town Council was never notified of the new policy, and that LCC highways staff had even collected the bunting to put it up on Friday, before notification on Tuesday there was a problem.

She said: "The money doesn't come into it. It's the lack of communication. Nobody has been in touch to say this has to happen.”

She added: “I find it absolutely staggering that not only is cloth bunting deemed to be capable of bringing down lampposts but the timing couldn’t possibly be worse.

"Residents are just beginning to get a sense of normality again following Covid and volunteers throughout the town have been working hard towards making our first ‘Gala in the Park’ a major success following lockdown.

"To come back three days before the Jubilee weekend and holidays to tell us this is absolutely appalling."

But hours after Coun Turner wrote to LCC chief executive Angie Rigdwell and after enquiries by the Post, LCC announced that stress-testing had begun and bunting was going up.

What LCC said:

Charlie Edwards, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: "The jubilee is a brilliant time for people to get together and celebrate Her Majesty the Queen and we don't want to stop anyone doing that.

"Owing to a misunderstanding the bunting didn't go up as planned in Penwortham earlier this week, but a team from the council will be going out today to ensure it is up in good time.

"They will also be checking where the bunting is hung, including tests on lighting columns, to make sure everything is done with the safety of the public in mind.

"What we are really keen to avoid is bunting being hung inappropriately, such as being hung too low across a street which could lead to a high sided vehicle becoming tangled and pulling on lighting columns.

"As part of our service, as well as checking lighting columns, we are also able to check that event organisers have the necessary insurance in place for their activities."

"Poor management”

While pleased by the change, Coun Turner said the whole situation was "poor management from Lancashire County Council."

She added: "They've changed proceedures and failed to inform the key people."

Steve Caswell, Penwortham Town Manager said: "There was a breakdown in communcations.

"LCC has some new guidance on stress testing, and I can see where they're coming from. But the main thing is, the bunting will be up."

Mr Caswell said "discussions are still to be had" on who will fund the £55 per lamp post costs for the testing.