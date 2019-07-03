Penwortham Astronism philosopher Cometan celebrates his 21st birthday at Lancashire stately home

Young philosophical author, Brandon Taylorian, who is better known as Cometan, mixed business with pleasure, as he celebrated his 21st birthday in style at a stately home.

Cometan, of Penwortham, enjoyed the lavish bash with family and friends at Hoghton Tower, where he also works.

Brandon Taylorian, who is better known as Cometan, of Penwortham, celebrated his 21st birthday in style at Hoghton Tower'Photography by Kyle

Brandon became a philosopher at an early age and as a result has become a prolific writer and neologist; an entrepreneur; diarist; theoretician, and the founder of Astronism and The Jesse Millette Company. He is also the author of the Omnidoxy.

He has also completed a degree in Business and Marketing at UCLan and is looking forward to his graduation ceremony on Monday.

He said: “The party was everything I had imagined it to be.

“It was a magical night of friendship, family, laughter and grandeur that I will forever hold dear and set at such a beautiful venue that means a lot to me.

“To have had my 21st birthday in the same banqueting hall where King James first knighted a sirloin of beef was unbelievably special to me.

“I now look forward to my achievements to come in the future, focusing on becoming known for my ideas and beliefs, which is collectively known as Astronism.”

Visit www.cometan.org to find out more about Cometan and his work on Astronism.