Pedestrian rushed to hospital after crash in Leyland

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital after a crash in Leyland between a car and a motorcycle.

Police cordoned off Hough Lane after the crash, which happened at around 11am.

The man, whose age differs according to the Police and Ambulance Service, suffered an injury to his hip.

A spokesman from Lancashire Police said: “We were called shortly before 11am this morning to the report of a collision close to the Halifax bank on Hough Lane.

“The collision involved a car and a motorcycle.

“A pedestrian, a man in his 90s, has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital with a potential hip injury.”

A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service said: "We were called to Hough Lane at 10.52am and attended with an ambulance and advanced paramedic.

"One man in his early 50s was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be severe."