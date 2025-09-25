The heartbroken parents of a four-year-old boy killed by a falling gravestone in a Lancashire cemetery are campaigning for a change in the law to save other families from such tragedies.

Eli Testa was killed instantly when the cross on top of a gravestone broke and struck his head at Rawtenstall Cemetery in Rossendale on July 5.

Eli Testa, 4, died after a cross on top of a gravestone fell on him at Rawtenstall Cemetery in Rossendale, Lancashire on July 5, 2025

In an interview with Granada Reports, dad Thomas Testa said: "It feels like some kind of sick joke that we have lost a four-year-old boy for a dead person's status symbol.

"Having monuments that are 10 plus feet tall and that are 200 years old and there isn't even a relative that even remembers who that person is, it just seems absurd."

The family are now campaigning for a change in the law to prevent further tragedies in UK cemeteries.

"There was no other child like Eli - he was always bouncing with energy," mum Jessica told Granada Reports.

"He loved going to nursery and loved his friends. He was such a sweet and happy little boy - he was just perfect.

"For it just to be taken away, it's like the world has now gone silent - he was so loud and energetic."

"He loved going to nursery and loved his friends. He was such a sweet and happy little boy - he was just perfect," said Eli's parents

Thomas said "every day is a struggle" but they were trying to "make life as normal as possible" for their two other children. Eli's older brother was with him when the gravestone fell.

He was walking home with his great grandmother through Rawtenstall cemetery when the falling stone hit him. They were just minutes from his house.

His parents rushed to the cemetery, Jessica in her dressing gown: "When we saw him we just knew. Tom tried to do CPR for what felt like an eternity.

"It fell on top of him and it did kill him straight away."

Campaign for ‘Eli’s Law’

Jessica and Tom are now campaigning for gravestones in cemeteries across the UK to be laid flat and secured to the ground, alongside mandatory regular checks.

A UK Parliamentary petition has already received more than 1,000 signatures in support of the change.

It calls for clearer rules to be set out about how headstones are safety checked and the frequency of these checks.

"I'd never in a million years think a gravestone could just fall," Jess said told ITV News.

"We want to bring in a law to either make headstones lay flat or that you can only have them a certain height.

"I know they are meant to be checked once a year, but it needs to be more.

"We are calling for this in all cemeteries. I would feel awful if I didn't do anything now and it happened to someone else.”

"I have had to lose my son for something which could have been prevented. Hopefully we can change the law, hopefully we can save lives."

Thomas said he hoped any future law would be named 'Eli's Law', in memory of his son.

"It would be nice if it had Eli's name on it," he said.

"It would mean a lot - just knowing that he is protecting other families from going from what we've had to go through."

Eli Testa died after a gravestone fell on him at Rawtenstall Cemetery on July 5, 2025

Council - “Such a tragedy can never happen again”

A spokesperson for Rossendale Borough Council, who look after the cemetery, expressed its deepest sympathies, added it recognised the issue is something councils must take seriously.

"We would like to begin by expressing our deepest sympathies to Eli’s family," it said.

"We recognise the family’s determination to see changes made so that such a tragedy can never happen again, and we respect the strength it takes to campaign in his memory.

"The safety of cemeteries is a responsibility that all councils must take seriously.

"There is already a legal requirement for councils to regularly inspect memorials and headstones and across the sector we must remain fully committed to meeting those obligations.

"This is also a sensitive and complex issue. Cemeteries are places to visit, remember, pay tribute, mourn, and find comfort.

"While many memorials and headstones are the responsibility of the families who erected them, all inspections or repairs must be approached with care and respect with families and relatives.

"This can be challenging where records are incomplete, or relatives are no longer local - something that councils everywhere contend with, and nationally must work collectively to address."