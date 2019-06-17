Padiham young woman dies after falling from M62 motorway bridge

Have your say

Burnley and Padiham has been rocked by the news that a young woman from the area died over the weekend after falling from a bridge in Yorkshire.



Former Shuttleworth College student Jessica Duckworth (23) from Padiham died on Sunday after falling from Scammonden Bridge, over the M62, at 1-20am.

The M62 was closed for several hours in both directions as emergency services dealt with the incident.

West Yorkshire Police has asked anyone who witnessed the incident to call them on 101 quoting WYP-20190615-1931.