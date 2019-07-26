Owner of Longton Pool where 500 children learn to swim is "testing the waters" with housing plan for site

The owner of one of South Ribble’s only independent swimming pools said he is just “testing the water” with new housing plans for the site.

Duncan Jackson, owner of Longton Pool in Marsh Lane, Longton, is seeking outline planning permission for a house to be built on the pool site - as well as three others in a wider forecourt area. He also wants to replace the existing house on the plot.

Longton Pool has been available for private hire for 40 years

But despite having plans drawn up and submitting the application, he claims that he is unlikely to get permission as it is greenbelt land and “has no intention whatsoever” of shutting the pool.

He said: “We have over 500 kids learning to swim at the pool, it’s really popular, so I have no intention whatsoever of closing it down. But it’s a large piece of land and there’s been similar plans passed nearby, so we’re testing the waters.

“If we got permission then we’d have to look at it then, but I don’t think we will - it’s greenfield land.”

If passed, the houses would be offered as self-build units with large gardens.

A copy of the plans have been posted outside the property

A planning statement submitted to South Ribble Council states: “The site lends itself naturally for this development and will fit into the surrounding area without detracting from the visual amenity.”

The agent also claims the development would not affect any wildlife and the proposal would enhance the habitat of the area.