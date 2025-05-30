Oscar Pistorius' dad speaks out on killing of Blackburn model Reeva Steenkamp

The father of disgraced athlete Oscar Pistorius’ has broken his silence to reveal why he has fallen out with his convicted son over the death of Reeva Steenkamp.

Henke Pistorius revealed that while his Paralympic star son accepts his guilt, Henke still refuses to believe model Reeva’s death was murder.

Speaking from his home in South Africa, he said the disagreement had led to a rift between them.

Initially, the runner had claimed he shot Reeva, whose mum is from Blackburn, four times after mistaking her for a possible intruder.

In a candid interview, airing tonight on the Piers Morgan Uncensored YouTube channel tonight, he said: “Obviously, Oscar was full of fear. Oscar will one day tell his story. He is, at the moment, I'm sure, very sad and very sorry about what happened. I can't speak for him. He will speak for himself, but what happened is not what came out of the court, and I am one of hundreds of people that will say that this case will stand as a very negative example of the jurisdiction of justice in South Africa.”

Olympian sprinter Oscar Pistorius posing next to his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in January 2013, a month before he shot her. | AFP via Getty Images

He admitted his comments would cause further trouble between him and the former athlete, saying: “I am already in trouble with Oscar as I'm sitting here, because I said too much. But that is the facts. The facts of the case, say that there's no way that you can prove [it was murder]…

“He was forced to just accept that he's guilty and that he's a murderer, which is such a pathetic insult to law in South Africa. But that is what happened. And he's been hurt and broken, and that's what he believes now, that he's guilty. It's not correct. We'll stand by it, whatever happens, and if people are cross with me, let it be. The facts say something totally different.”

Henke, who joined Piers Morgan Uncensored to discuss Donald Trump’s claims of a genocide aganist white farmers, said he doesn’t speak to Oscar often, explaining: “No, we don't [speak regularly] because he knows how I feel. To him, he's guilty of murder, and because of the process that he's gone through. Anybody who has had such a mauling…”

Piers added: “He has come to terms with believing he was guilty as charged with murder, but you're refusing to accept that, and it's that that's caused the rift between you?” He replied: “That is what caused the rift between us. The facts just do not support a finding of guilty of murder.”

Henke Pistorius speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored. | Piers Morgan Uncensored, YouTube

Asked about whether race played a role in the trial and if he was in anyway a racist, he said: ”What my opinion is, has nothing to do with racists. It's got to do with very poor judicial representation, number one, incompetent. And number two, of dishonest behaviour of the state prosecutor… Oscar is just now in a stage where he's on parole and he doesn't agree with me at all. In fact, he wouldn't talk to me about it because he disagrees with me. I just think that he will feel later, to walk away after parole as a person guilty of manslaughter versus a person guilty of murder, two vastly big things, and Oscar is not guilty of murder.”

He argued the four bullets were not murder and that if he had meant to kill someone he would have discharged more bullets. He explained: “And the fact is that, in short, if you want to move from manslaughter to murder, you have to prove ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. I'll give you just one example, there's four. For reasonable doubt that the person is whose accused had the intention to kill, if the gun that was received back - as part of the facts of court had 13 rounds left in it. And why do you use only four if your attention was to kill? So immediately there's something that you do not know and that squash anything that's got to do with beyond reasonable doubt.”

Piers added if someone was killed with four bullets, why would you need to use any more.

Pistorius was released on parole in January 2024 after serving a total of eight and a half years in prison, in addition to seven months of house arrest.

On the controversial topic of the genocide of white farmers, Piers asked: “There's a big debate raging about whether there is a white genocide being waged [in South Africa]? Donald Trump, President United States, believes that there is. He's been led to believe that, by prominent white South Africans. Do you believe there is a white genocide being perpetrated against, particularly, white farmers in South Africa?”

Henke responded: “No doubt. No doubt about that. And unfortunately, it is not, any farmer is in a position where he can rely on the kind of protection he's supposed to be able to rely on from authorities, from police… I just have to look at the figures and compare the figures of murders among white farmers with any group internationally, and you see for yourself where that fits in.”

