Intrepid youngster Oscar Burrow who has ascended 10 of the UK's highest peaks in the hope of raising enough money to send 29 children at Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley with life-limiting illnesses on holiday has turned this dream into a reality. He has now matched the pounds raised to the feet climbed in his epic challenge that involves scaling 12 of the UK’s tallest mountains. Donations came flooding in after Oscar and dad Matt were interviewed by Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast radio show yesterday morning helping him smash his fundraising goal.

He said: “I wanted to be the youngest person to climb Mount Everest and I have climbed 10 out of 12 mountains. And now I have raised enough to send 29 families on holiday! The hardest thing about the challenge was climbing Cairn Gorm because the snow was so deep, but it didn’t stop me. When I get older I want to climb the real Mount Everest!”

His proud dad Matt added: “Oscar did it! He loves danger and has so much positive energy and ambition – it’s amazing what a child’s dream can achieve. We’re speechless and couldn’t be prouder. Thank you to everyone that has supported us along Oscar’s journey – we have been overwhelmed by kindness. We’re going to continue to raise as much as we can as we complete the challenge for this wonderful charity.”

Six-year-old from Lancaster Oscar Burrow, who is climbing the equivalent of Mount Everest, has hit his £29,000 fundraising target which will go towards Derian House Children's Hospice in Chorley. Oscar is pictured with his friend Ollie and the gang climbing Blencathra

Karen Edwards, Chief Executive at Derian House, said: “How many six-year-olds could say that they have climbed the height of Mount Everest? Oscar is an incredible little boy who has truly gone to great heights for Derian House. It is only down to the generosity of our incredible supporters like Oscar and his family that we are able to do this and we’re so grateful.”

Oscar and his family hope to make their final ascent on Ben Nevis in Scotland on 29 May. The climb would mark not only the completion of Oscar's challenge, but also the 70th anniversary of the first successful ascent of Everest by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norg

To sponsor Oscar CLICK HERE.

Oscar and his dad Matt climbing Cairn Gorm