The mass for the nine-year-old was held at St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash, Liverpool, with those attending asked to wear a “splash of pink”.

People lined the street as Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s coffin arrived at the church in a horse-drawn carriage.

The white coffin, with butterflies on the side, was topped with lilies and unicorn and teddy bear shaped floral tributes were placed alongside it in the white carriage.

A hearse with floral tributes saying “daughter” and “Liv” arrived at the church shortly before the carriage.

Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel carried a pink teddy.

Mourners, many with pink ribbons pinned to their outfits, were in tears as the cortège arrived.

In her eulogy, Mrs Korbel said: “Liv touched so many people’s hearts and was loved and adored by everyone.

“She will never be forgotten.

“I will never say goodbye but what I will say is goodnight, love you, see you in the morning.”

1. Olivia Pratt-Korbel's funeral Mourners at the funeral weraing "a splash of pink" Photo: Peter Powell Photo Sales

2. Olivia Pratt-Korbel's funeral The order of service for the funeral for Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Photo: Peter Powell Photo Sales

3. Olivia Pratt-Korbel's funeral Olivia Pratt-Korbel's coffin arrives at St Margaret Mary's Church. Photo: Peter Powell Photo Sales

4. Olivia Pratt-Korbel's funeral Olivia Pratt-Korbel's coffin arrives in a horse-drawn carriage. Photo: Peter Powell Photo Sales