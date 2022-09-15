Olivia Pratt-Korbel funeral: The emotional scenes as mourners wear 'a splash of pink' to honour the life of Liverpool shooting victim
Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was remembered with a “splash of pink” today (Thursday, September 15, 2022) as mourners gathered for her funeral.
The mass for the nine-year-old was held at St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash, Liverpool, with those attending asked to wear a “splash of pink”.
People lined the street as Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s coffin arrived at the church in a horse-drawn carriage.
The white coffin, with butterflies on the side, was topped with lilies and unicorn and teddy bear shaped floral tributes were placed alongside it in the white carriage.
A hearse with floral tributes saying “daughter” and “Liv” arrived at the church shortly before the carriage.
Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel carried a pink teddy.
Mourners, many with pink ribbons pinned to their outfits, were in tears as the cortège arrived.
In her eulogy, Mrs Korbel said: “Liv touched so many people’s hearts and was loved and adored by everyone.
“She will never be forgotten.
“I will never say goodbye but what I will say is goodnight, love you, see you in the morning.”