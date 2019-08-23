Officers at Preston City Council working “round the clock” after housing charity Methodist Action North West went into liquidation

Leaders in Preston are working “round the clock” after a housing charity went into liquidation, putting the future of tenants at risk.

Coun Nweeda Khan told members of the city council that at least 120 people were in need of housing after Methodist Action North West ceased operating due to financial problems earlier this month.

Speaking to full council on Thursday the cabinet member for Communities and Social Justice said: “It came as a surprise and shock to learn that Methodist Action North West was going into administration and liquidation.

“There were no identified risks or alarm bells ringing that this was going to be taking place.

“Housing officers are working round the clock to look at options for solutions.

"We are working with agencies and other housing associations to look at a positive way forward.

"We have 120 properties - 60 of those are housing families and the other half are single occupants.

"This is about working with the tenants and landlords to find the best way forward.

“At the moment things are transpiring everyday.

"We went to protect the tenants and work with the landlords, that’s what we are here for.

“We are working our socks off.”