Obituary: Francis Gerard Smith (Frank) (1953-2023)
Frank was born in Preston, where he spent most of his life. He was a pupil at St Joseph’s junior school, and then Blessed John Southworth RC secondary school. He left school at 16, to take up an apprenticeship with Preston firm Goss and Dexter, where he trained as a fitter. After qualifying, he worked for an extended period in Spain, assembling printing presses for a Spanish regional newspaper, Faro de Vigo. It was probably then that his lifelong love of Spain began.
On returning to the UK, Frank married Greta, and together they raised four children, Ian, Kent, Jonny and Lucy. Frank and Greta later became grandparents to Sophie, Jack, Olivia and Joseph. The family shared a love of dogs, and Frank and Greta were well known on the national dog show circuit, both for showing their own dogs and for Frank’s role as a Kennel Club judge.
Frank worked in Lancashire for many years as a shift foreman, appreciated by his colleagues for his conscientious attitude and his sense of humour. Eventually, he took a change of direction, and worked for several years as a taxi driver and a driving instructor.
Frank’s love of Spain endured. He returned for holidays when he could, and learned Spanish in his free time. In January 2020, he moved to Fuerteventura to start a new life, but quickly found himself in ‘lockdown’ during the Covid-19 pandemic. As restrictions eased, he moved to the Spanish mainland, which he tried to make home for the final years of his life, although he continued to spend periods of time in the UK.
Frank was very much loved by his family and friends. We remember him as a likeable, easy-going character with a zest for life and an infectious sense of humour.
Joan Woodhouse & family