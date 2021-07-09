Nuisance at docks car park continues despite proposed council curfew

Following complaints of antisocial behaviour last year, Preston City Council introduced a 9 pm curfew to the car park opposite Mc Donald's, on Mariners Way.

But it admitted that due to lack of resources, the car park is unable to be securely closed every night, meaning drivers can choose to ignore the signs and park there regardless.

Residents say that groups of people are repeatedly ignoring the signs and still parking up at the site late in the evenings.

The car park off Mariners Way is set to be closed at 9 pm every night

One local resident told the Post that she had 'never seen the car park locked' since the council worked with the police to introduced the curfew last June.

Another said: "I live locally and I know that the gates don't get shut although the sign says that it does. You can hear them screeching their cars down there.

"The car park is always jammed, which is unfair on the others who want to use it for genuine reasons but the council do nothing about it."

Locals were upset with groups of people meeting on the car park late at night

During the first coronavirus lockdown, residents voiced repeated concerns about anti-social behaviour late at night at the car park.

Cars reportedly flashed their lights into the windows of properties, blared music and revved their engines from the waterside car park until late at night.

And despite attempts to close the car park in a bid to put a stop to the problems, residents claim it has never been enforced.

Signs inform visitors that they will need to pay a £35 release fee if their car is locked in the car park after its proposed closing time.

The council have confirmed to the Post that although signage informs road users that the car park closes at 9 pm nightly, resource constraints have meant that it cannot be secured every night.

Councillor Robert Boswell, Cabinet Member for Environment and Community Safety at Preston City Council, said: “We understand the car park at Preston Docks has been the site of anti-social behaviour that has caused distress to residents in the area.

"We have updated our signage at the site to remind everyone that the car park is closed from 9 pm daily.

“Owing to resource constraints we are unable to secure the car park on a nightly basis but are working closely with Lancashire Police so that the site can be secured following reports of anti-social behaviour.”