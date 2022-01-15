Not-for-profit group is providing fully funded holidays for autistic people in Preston

A not-for-profit organisation which supports the autistic community is giving away fully funded holidays at Blackpool's Haven Marton Mere Holiday Park to people with autism in Preston.

Set up by Adam Howell in October 2019, The A World UK CIC helps autistic people and their family/carers, and raises awareness of autism within the wider community, by promoting acceptance and inclusion.

Based in Salford, but with stores across the North West, including Preston, The A World says it is continuously expanding and developing its services, activities, and community shops to support even more areas, with its holiday provision being one of these.

The A World are giving away free holidays to autistic people in Preston. Here Kerry Fennelly and Bradley Guilfoyle from Bury are enjoying theirs.

Explaining the motivations behind the organisation and their latest holiday scheme, Adam, 38, said: “I set up The A World because my son’s autistic and we realised that there wasn’t enough out there for autistic people to be able to access, things to do, groups etc.

"We were originally going down the route of offering little activities and events, like before the pandemic we were doing football sessions and parties, but when we went into lockdown, obviously all the groups couldn't happen so we started to do one of the other things we always wanted to do, but didn't think we could afford, which was holidays.

"Caravans are perfect because you have your own space, and having time away is always amazing but it’s the cost of it. Many autistic people and a lot of parents of autistic children can’t work, for instance my wife home schools my son so she can’t work, and therefore have low funds, so we want to be able to offer people that chance to go away who couldn’t normally.”

Last year, The A World gave 65 holidays away, and this year it has expanded to 210- the majority of which will be using the two caravans that The A World own, and around 70 caravan stays have been donated by Haven themselves.

Adam Howell, whose son has autism, set up The A World in 2019.

Adam added: "Although we're based in Salford, and have branched out to Preston and Burnley, we didn't want to do anywhere that was really far away because a lot of autistic children struggle in the car, so Blackpool is brilliant, and the place we go to usually charges guests for play passes to be able to go swimming but I've been able to negotiate with them and they've given us the passes for free, which is amazing."

The holiday scheme is open to not only families, but adults as well, and to be eligible you just have to meet the following criteria:

• You have an autism diagnosis/are you the parent or carer of a child whom has an autism diagnosis.

• You live in one of the following boroughs: Salford, Bury, Wigan, Rochdale, Tameside, Stockport, Burnley, ​Preston,​ Keighley.

This year they are giving away 210 fully-funded holidays to people from Preston, and other specified areas.

• You have a lead guest who is 21+.

If you are eligible, email [email protected] for a holiday application form.

Aside from free holidays, The A World also offer therapeutic horse riding sessions all year around for people with autism, who can apply for up to five funded sessions each.

To find out more about the charity, you can also visit their Facebook page or pop down to their community retail store on Preston's Friargate, ​which is open Monday-Saturday -9:30-17:00 and Sunday 10:00-16:00.