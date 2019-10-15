North west construction group get pretty muddy for Cancer Research UK

A North West construction group is celebrating after raising its largest ever amount for charity.



Staff from Grimsargh-based John Turner Construction have raised over £5,000 for Cancer Research UK, by taking part in a range of activities, including a 5K mud-splattered obstacle

course.



John Turner Construction's in-house employee led charity group, TLC (Turner's Local Charities) organise and participate in fundraising events.



In April, they held an Easter raffle and in June a team of seven from the Preston office took part in the Pretty Muddy event at Moor Park, which included space hoppers, scramble nets

and inflatable slides.



Sharon Stephenson, Business Development and Marketing Coordinator at John Turner Construction said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the amount we raised for Cancer

Research UK.



“TLC's team members decided that Pretty Muddy would be fun at the same time as raising money for such a worthy cause that has and will touch many of us.”



She continued to say: “It's so close to our hearts. We all had a good laugh getting pretty muddy and said we will definitely do it all again.”



Money raised by TLC will fund research to beat cancer, helping to ensure more men, women and children in the North West and across the UK survive.



Jo Moss, Cancer Research UK’s senior local fundraising manager for the North West said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support of the John Turner TLC team for organising

fundraising events and for getting involved in Pretty Muddy.



“Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.”



Jo also said Cancer Research UK have only been able to achieve this thanks to the dedication and commitment of volunteers and supporters like John Turner's TLC group, without whom they would not be able to fund life-saving research.