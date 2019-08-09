Nine-storey Caxton Hotel with restaurant and bar to come to Preston

Have your say

A hotel inspired by a man thought to be the first person to introduce a printing press into England is to come to Preston city centre.

The nine-storey building to be called The Caxton after William Caxton was welcomed by councillors at a development control meeting at Town Hall yesterday.

It will host 63 bedrooms and a restaurant and bar.

Ahead of a vote which saw elected members of the city authority back the plans unanimously, coun Peter Moss said: “It’s a sign of the growing success and reputation of our city.

“People are coming to Preston bringing considerable opportunities and investment.

“That should be welcomed.”

The hotel, brought forward by applicant Ascena Developments is planned for land in Marsh Lane and will see an existing two-storey building demolished.

Addressing councillors on Thursday’s meeting, a spokesman from agent PWA said: “The proposals would see the development of a main city centre site. It is in the Corporation Street Opportunity area. It is a highly sustainable site.”

The representative went on to talk about how William Caxton, who as a printer was the first English retailer of printed books, has inspired the built for the hotel which designs show is to be called The Caxton.

He called the plans a “landmark scheme” and a “valuable opportunity to secure investment” which would “compliment adjacent, recent developments”.