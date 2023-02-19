News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Nicola Bulley LIVE updates: Family tell of heartbreak after body found in River Wyre and search expert Peter Faulding releases statement

Police found a body in the River Wyre on Sunday following a tip-off from walkers.

By Jon Peake
17 hours ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 7:45am

Follow our live blog for the latest information and pictures from the scene ...

Police at the scene in St Michael's on Wyre near to where a body was found

Body found in River Wyre

Key Events

  • Police were called to St Michael’s on Wyre after a tip-off by walkers
  • A body was found in the River Wyre after a large-scale search
  • Nicola Bulley’s family have been informed of developments
  • The body has not yet been formally identified
  • The death is being treated as unexplained
  • A police helicopter, drone and divers were involved in the search
Show new updates

Lancashire Post Editor Nicola Adam at the scene in St Michael’s on Wyre

Incredibly heartbroken

Inzamam Rashid of Sky News said he had been in touch with Ms Bulley’s relatives via text messages.

He said: ‘They are incredibly heartbroken by this significant development from Lancashire Police.’

St Michael’s on Wyre as seen on Google Earth - the left circle is where a body has been found, the right circle is where Nicola Bulley’s mobile phone was discovered

St Michael’s On Wyre as seen on Google Earth - the left circle is where a body was found, the right circle is where Nicola Bulley’s mobile phone was discovered

Police near to the scene where a body was found earlier today

Police at the scene near to where a body was found earlier today

Suella Braverman MP

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden

Police searching the River Wyre earlier today

Police searching the River Wyre where a body was found

From SGI’s Peter Faulding

A mile from the bench

The body recovered was around a mile from the scene of the bench where Nicola Bulley’s mobile phone was found and dog Willow was running around

Body yet to be formally identified

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Nicola Bulley