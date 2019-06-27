NEWS IN PICTURES: Funeral of young Morecambe mum Ziggy Middleton
The funeral of young Morecambe mum Ziggy Middleton who passed away suddenly last month has taken place today.
Family and friends wore matching t-shirts in tribute to the 21-year-old, who was taken on her final journey to Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium by horse and carriage.
1. Floral tributes
Floral tributes laid out at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.