New Tesco Express store for Chorley open for business and ready to serve

The popular chain is asking locals and passers-by to nip in for that pint of milk or lunchtime meal deal.

Store manager Andy Smith said: "For all your convenience shopping or even just a coffee, we are now in your local community on Preston Road.

"As a new store we have created 12 brand new jobs from the local community and offer general convenience items and with the power of the Tesco Clubcard offer some amazing deals for our local community."

Tesco Express is ready and waiting to welcome customers.

He added: "We are here to serve the Chorley customers, community and planet a little better every day.

"We are a friendly shop which provides the local community with all your small shop needs or even a quick bite to eat."

Showing solidarity to local businesses, just before Christmas the store kindly donating 40 selection boxes for staff to enjoy at Ribblemere Mother and Baby Unit.

The popular lunchtime £3 meal deal is available.

Chorley Mayor Steve Holgate attended the opening.