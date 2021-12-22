The donation was made to the unit at Chorley Hospital last Monday after the shop received a letter asking if they could help donate the chocolate treats for service users, and staff.

Andy Smith, the Store manager said: "We donated the selection boxes so they could reward more of the wider staff due to the recent Covid outbreak.

"As a local community store we want to build strong relationships and can help causes like this."

Store manager Andrew providing health care assistant Trish with some of the selection boxes.

The store opened its doors last month just in time for locals do their Christmas shopping.

He added: "As a new store we have created 12 brand new jobs from the local community and offer general convenience items and with the power of the Tesco Clubcard offer some amazing deals for our local community.

"We are here to serve the Chorley customers, community and planet a little better every day."

Grateful for the donation, Tracy Davey, one of the healthcare assistants at Ribblemere Mother and Baby Unit said: "The selection boxes are a thank you for all the staff working hard and the service users working over the festive period."

Mayor of Chorley Steve Holgate opening the new Tesco site at Preston Road, Chorley.

The Ribblemere Mother and Baby Unit at Chorley Hospital is an eight-bedded in-patient facility which provides care for women experiencing severe mental health problems or who maybe at risk of becoming mentally unwell.

Ribblemere enables treatment and recovery for mothers while allowing their relationship with their babies to develop.