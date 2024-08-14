New series of ITV’s The Bay to premiere at a Lancashire festival:

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new series of the popular ITV television drama The Bay will premiere at a Lancashire festival later this year

The latest series of The Bay, which is set in Morecambe, will premiere at the town’s month-long celebration of TV and film this November.

The Bay International Film Festival - now incorporating the Morecambe Film & TV Festival - will open with the premiere of series 5 of the ITV drama on November 8.

A still from The Bay series 5, premiering at a Lancashire TV and film festival in November. Credit: ITV | ITV

What is the The Bay International Film Festival?

Building on last year's success, The Bay International Film Festival will take place every weekend in November, closing with an awards ceremony on December 1.

There will be free and ticketed events at the Reel Cinema, West End Playhouse, More Music, King’s Arms and Johnny’s Warehouse Bar.

The programme will feature independent, arthouse and documentary films including a focus on films made by regional talent, an international short film programme, women in film, family friendly animation, a ‘Best of Morecambe Bay’ photo exhibition and community film clubs along with free tickets and bursaries to make it accessible to all.

As well as The Bay premiere, there will be a Q&A with series showrunner Daragh Carville, who is supportive of the festival’s aim to nurture a creative community in the region.

L: The Bay showrunner Daragh Carville. R: Attendees at last year's The Bay International Film Festival | submit

What has been said about the show’s premiere at the festival?

Daragh said: “Morecambe is the home of The Bay so we’re delighted to be presenting the premiere of series 5 there. We’re thrilled too to be a part of the festival, a celebration of this brilliant place and its vibrant artistic culture.

“When I started developing The Bay, part of my motivation was to highlight a place that I felt had been unfairly overlooked for too long. I hoped to put Morecambe on the UK TV map. Five series later, I think we can safely say we’ve managed to do that.

“Morecambe has played host to the filming of The Bay for five series now, and it’s been a joy to see how the community has taken us to heart, in spite of road closures and traffic delays and all the hassles of a busy filming schedule. We literally couldn’t make this show anywhere else and we couldn’t do it without the support of the local community. So thanks so much for all your warmth and generosity in putting up with us!”

A talk at a previous The Bay Film Festival. | submit

What else is happening at the festival this year?

The festival is building on the success of last year - which saw 416 short films submitted, an appearance by acclaimed Stanley Kubrick producer Jan Harlan and more than 1,000 attendees - as it aims to become a creative hub for filmmakers and film enthusiasts alike in the north west of England.

Anna Henderson, festival producer and Lancaster University film tutor, said: "We're excited to launch the largest filmmakers' networking event for Lancashire and Cumbria this November. For too long, our local talent has had to travel to big cities for industry events, feeling isolated and disconnected. We're changing that. By creating this film industry hub right here in Morecambe, we're not just connecting filmmakers - we're nurturing a vibrant, local film community that can thrive together."

Daragh added: “Since we started shooting here, a host of other productions, including the high profile Harlan Coben adaptations for Netflix, have filmed in Morecambe and the wider Bay area. Long may it last. The creative industries are among the UK’s most successful exports - The Bay has been sold to over 140 territories worldwide - and every corner of the UK deserves to benefit from this success. My hope is that in the future Morecambe will become the hub of a vibrant Film & TV culture.”

A photo competition is also accepting entries to the Best Morecambe Bay Photo with up to 15 winners to be selected for the photography exhibition to run during the festival, with cash prizes supplied by EDF Energy.

Photo Exhibition at The Bay International Film Festival last year. | submit

Who else is involved with the show?

Film producer Philip Herd, who is originally from Morecambe, is the festival patron. His credits with Chromatic Aberration Pictures include Unicorns (2023), My Policeman (2022), Archive (2020) and We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011).

Philip Herd said: "I am thrilled and honoured to be a patron of the festival. As a film producer originally from Morecambe, the prospect of being part of a new film festival in my hometown is just brilliant. I’m so excited to help build something that will continue to grow as a major event for film-makers and film-lovers alike."

Sponsors include Film Hub North, BFI, Lancaster University, The National Lottery, Lancashire County Council, The Granada Foundation, Morecambe BID and Lancaster City Council, with opportunities for local businesses to get involved.

For sponsorship and partnership opportunities, please contact festival director Darren Henderson at [email protected]

Are there any accessibility schemes in place for the festival?

A Childcare Bursary, which provide a complimentary screening ticket for single parents together with three hours of childcare suppor, is on offer this year with 10 available, thanks to support from Lancaster City Council.

Anna said: “We're all about making cinema accessible to everyone. We know times are tough, so we will be offering free tickets, community screenings, and childcare help for single parents. Our goal is simple: we want everyone in Morecambe to enjoy great films, regardless of their budget. By bringing people together through cinema, we're not just showing movies - we're building a stronger, more connected community."

Where can I buy tickets?

For more information about The Bay International Film Festival and to buy tickets, go to www.thebayfilmfestival.com