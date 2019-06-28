New plans to fight hate crime in Preston deferred

A proposal to take new steps in tackling racial and religious hate crime in Preston was postponed at a council meeting.

Labour Coun Carol Henshaw put forward the motion to adopt Islamophobia definitions laid out by the Government but it was taken off yesterday's agenda.

The motion, which also included adopting the definition of anti-Semitism from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, states: “The council needs to tackle racism and religious hatred at all levels and build a common understanding of its root causes.

"The adoption of these definitions show that the council stands together with our Jewish and Muslim communities and particularly those affected by crime.”

Removing the plans prompted concern among Liberal Democrat members. Pointing out that figures for hate crime were on the incline Coun Neil Darby said: “Could you perhaps give us some information as to why the notice of motion was withdrawn?”

Addressing his question Coun Nweeda Khan said: “We wanted to generically look right across the board and include all characters, not just Islamic.” Leader of the council Coun Matthew

Brown said: “We need to have a debate and receive representation from across the community. We are hoping to bring it back.”

After the meeting Coun Darby, who had been looking to present an amendment to the motion to include other groups who experience hate crime including LGBT and disabled people, said:

“I really wanted to expand it to all different forms of hate crimes which are out there.”