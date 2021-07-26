New planning application for three new homes at Grade II listed Horns Inn site at Goosnargh

A planning application has been submitted to create three detached homes and an artisan building following the redevelopment of the Grade II listed former pub on the outskirts of Preston.

The new application for The Horns Inn site (formerly known as Ye Horn's Inn) also includes an application to turn a microbrewery into a shop. It follows previous approval for redevelopment of the pub and site. Permission had also previously been given to build terraced cottages on the pub's former car park and build four detached homes and holiday lodges at the site.

Work has been continuing and it is now planned that the pub will reopen in November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The renowned facade of the property formerly known as Ye Horn's Inn

The Horns Inn is located on the junction of Horns Lane and Inglewhite Road, north west of Longridge. The renowned pub/restaurant was put up for sale more han four years ago by the Woods family who had run it for decades. The recent application was made by agents PWA Planning of Preston on behalf of DTG Property Ltd which bought the pub and site in 2018.

Tom Townley, co-owner of DTG Property Ltd, said the company does not now plan to go ahead with the holiday lodges.

A heritage statement prepared by heritage planning expert chartered surveyor Chris O'Flaherty regarding the new application for more housing, which has been submitted to Preston City Council, states: "It is self evident that the wider setting of the listed building is already undergoing extensive change."

He noted that the: "new proposals will have no additional impact upon the heritage significance of the listed building, with the changes affecting land away from the building in positions that do not feature in key views of the building."

As it was - the Ye Horn's inn

His report detailed the Inn's significant heritage assets as including: *the aesthetic value of its mock timber façade; its historical value as a popular inn since the late C18th, its unusual snug/bar arrangement and the communal value of the building as a well-known local historic landmark.

Mr O'Flaherty described how the Inn, formerly called the Buck Inn in the mid 19th century, originated as a farm before diversifying as an inn, capitalising upon its convenient location en-route between the two market towns of Longridge and Garstang. He continued: "In 2017, following a research campaign initiated by CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale) , the building was acknowledged for its architectural and historic interest and was listed, the interior of the building and most specifically the snug within and behind the service bar having been identified as a particularly rare feature."

Tom Townley said: "We are planning on reopening (the pub/restaurant) in November. Hopefully we can get the right team in place before then . We'll be offering traditional food with a modern twist.....We are putting a lot of investment in to give it every chance possible to work. We're getting to the finishing stages - tiles are going down and colour on the walls."

He said the artisan building was intended to be a "multi function building which we see being used to house a farmers' market on Saturday, a christening or a birthday...we want a multi function building that we can do certain events in."