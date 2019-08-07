New offices could come to Victorian-era warehouse Preston city centre

A part of a Victorian-era warehouse in the centre of Preston could be converted into offices if plans get the go-ahead.

Applicant Ben Casey of Etc Urban Guildhall wants to transform the basement and ground floor at 46-56 Guildhall Street into offices.

Parts of the former Union Carriage Works building, which used to be a snooker hall and carpet warehouse, are already being transformed into Preston’s first warehouse loft apartments in the city centre.

A Heritage Statement on the former Union Carriage Works building states: “The building, a former carriage manufactory and yeast warehouse is being returned to active use, after decades of dereliction, with a scheme fit for 21st century city living above commercial space at part of the ground floor and basement.”

Documents from agent, The Chase Architecture, continue: “The warehouse will be sympathetically restored retaining as many original features as possible for residents and the community to enjoy.”