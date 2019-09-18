New mezzanine floor could welcome gym if plans for former Toys“R”Us store at Preston’s Deepdale shopping centre get the green light

A brand new mezzanine floor at the old Toys“R”Us at Preston’s Deepdale shopping centre could make room for a gym.

It could also be the key to unlocking a cluster of sports shops. If plans get the green light the Sports Direct store, currently based at a different unit at Deepdale would move into the vacant Toys“R”Us, which has been empty since April 2018.

It would also introduce high-end fashion store Flannels, an Evans Cycles and an Everlast Fitness Club gym to the site.

In order to accommodate for the gym Sports Direct wants the 2,442sqm mezzanine floor built.

Planning documents from Indigo Planning on behalf of applicants, The Deepdale Co-Ownership Trust, state: “This is the largest unit on the shopping park and has been vacant for over a year, since April 2018.

“The proposal seeks to facilitate the occupation of the unit, bringing new retailers to the shopping park, in addition to a new use, the gym.

“Not only would this create investment and new jobs, but it would increase opportunities for and encourage fitness and healthy lifestyles.

“It would serve the visitors to the shopping park, as well as the local residential area.”

If the new mezzanine floorspace gets approved by Preston City Council the report says it “would generate new full-time and part-time jobs for people living in the surrounding neighbourhoods”.

They continue: “As estimated 24 full time jobs and 90 part time jobs will be created across all four units, plus 30 gym class instructors who are non-contracted.”