New look Croston Sports Club is a dream come true

Croston Sports Club

Croston Sports Club on Westhead Road has just undergone a complete refurbishment.

The scheme included a full refit together with the installation of a new accessible entrance to allow disabled and elderly customers and members better access into the facility.

The club - a not for profit organisation - is at the very heart of the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside the new look club

Sports played there include football, cricket, tennis, netball, snooker, cycling, golf, shooting, table tennis and boules.

It has more than 700 members, with its teams playing in established leagues across the county.

The refurbishment has created a whole range of new facilities and features, including a bar, toilets with disabled and baby changing provision, kitchen, a safe and accessible walk way from the bar to the outside terrace and furniture throughout.

The new working catering kitchen will allow the venue to provide food to its customers and also a food offering for its highly popular function room - The Yarrow Suite.

Inside the new look club

There is a new till system and dedicated Croston Sports Club App currently being designed, allowing customers to order directly via their table which will include a dedicated members area.

A new decking area at the front of the club and new signage for both the new Sports Bar and function room has been included for all residents to enjoy.

Club manager Lisa Watkinson, who was supported by club secretary Nick Beswick throughout the planning, said she was delighted with the new facility and that it "had turned a dream into reality’".

She said: "The new access has also enabled our disabled and elderly customers better access to the venue."

The new bar

The work was carried out by contractors Silverglide Limited who Lisa said had done "a tremendous job and have delivered a first class facility".

A number of local businesses also supported the project.