The new kid on Longridge highstreet, cocktail bar The Stagedoor, has built up huge excitement with an original concept and big plans.
Owner of the bar Mark Shepard says his new venue is ‘totally different from anything else that’s in the town’, we find out as The Post is invited to get a first glimpse at The Stagedoor.
The bar will officially open on Saturday, March 11 and the opening hours are Monday through until Sunday from 11am until 11pm.
1. Photo Neil Cross; The Stage Door, Longridge Mark Shepherd
The Stagedoor is owned and run by Mark Shepherd who has been a businessman in Longridge for 21 years.
Photo: Neil Cross
2. Photo Neil Cross; The Stage Door, Longridge Finn Shepherd
Finn Shepherd, who is Mark's son, is a trained Mixologist and will be co-ordinating the authentic cocktails served from the bar.
Photo: Neil Cross
3. Photo Neil Cross; The Stage Door, Longridge
The Stagedoor is located on Stanley Street in Longridge, just off Berry Lane.
Photo: Neil Cross
4. Photo Neil Cross; The Stage Door, Longridge
The name 'The Stagedoor' comes from the sound and lighting company that Mark and his family run. He said: "Theatre, music, festivals and dance have been a big part of our lives and the bar is a tribute to that. It is a combination of technical excellence and elegance boasting a beautiful chandelier as the centerpiece."
Photo: Neil Cross