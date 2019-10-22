New Crafty Beggars Ale House in Fulwood will be a pint-sized pub

Have your say

A new micro-pub could be moving into a former estate agents in Fulwood if plans get the green light.

It is not clear whether the Crafty Beggars Ale House will take over the shop unit which was Reeds Rains on Garstang Road or Bridgfords next door.

Planning documents from applicant Philip Binks of Leisure P & P Limited say: “The micro-pub will be called the Crafty Beggars Ale House, and as a micro-pub will be designed to draw a more mature crowd in search of a traditional small pub atmosphere.

"The pub will sell local cask ales sourced predominantly from the north-west area.

“There will be minor modifications to the interior of the unit including internal fittings and minor refurbishments in line with a more traditional public house style.

"The small size of the unit will limit the number of customers to approximately 50.”

The proposed opening hours will be: Monday to Sunday 10am until midnight, public holidays 10am-1am.