New community library opens its doors in Penwortham

A new independent library has opened in Penwortham.

The volunteer-run service now runs from 10am to 4pm every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Priory Lane Community Centre.

Priory Lane Community Centre



The library is being operated by Penwortham Town Council, who took over the running of the facility in February from Lancashire County Council.



Hundreds of books will be available to borrow, some that have been donated by local people. People are also able to order books from Lancashire County Council libraries and have them delivered to Priory Lane.



County Councillor Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “Having a library, whoever runs it, within easy reach allows everyone, whatever their circumstances, to be able to access information via the internet, browse the books that are available, and find out about local events and activities. It is a great resource for a local community.



“It’s also somewhere that people can meet, and all ages can interact and share interests, which builds a sense of community and is particularly valuable for people’s health and wellbeing.”



Steve Caswell, Penwortham Town Council Manager, said: “We intend to develop the use of this centre so that as many of the local community as possible can benefit from what is available, and ensure that it is a real hub for community activity.”

For more information or to volunteer, call Penwortham Town Council on 01772 750533 or email: info@penworthamtowncouncil.gov.uk