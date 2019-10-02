New city pub looks set to open in this Preston suburb

Ale lovers in a busy Preston suburb look set to be able to try their favourite beers in a new city ale house.

The watering hole, called Craftys Beggars Ale House, has applied for new licensing conditions for 284b Garstang Road in Fulwood.

The pub is looking to open at the address seven days a week between the hours of 10am and midnight, with alcohol sold from 10am until 11.30pm.

And while the team behind the pub remains unknown for now, a website – craftybeggars.co.uk – has appeared with a ‘coming soon’ notice appearing over an image of a freshly poured pint.

The pub would be situated across from Costa Coffee on the corner of Garstang Road and Sharoe Green Lane and close to the Black Bull pub slightly to the north in Garstang Road.

A notice from the council’s Director of Environment has asked that representations on the case be submitted by Friday (October 4).