A trio of lucky neighbours are celebrating after scooping £90,000 on the lottery.



The three winners from St Annes scooped £30,000 each in the Postcode Lottery.

Organisers have not revealed the winners’ names but all live in the FY8 1SN area.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “This is wonderful news for the players in St Annes. I’m sure they will have an amazing time spending their winnings and treat themselves this summer.”