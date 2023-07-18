News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

National Tattoo Day: Post readers send in their tattoo pictures including Clint Eastwood and a Cadbury’s Cream Egg

We asked Post readers to mark National Tattoo Day 2023 (Monday) buy sending in theirs.
By Emma Downey
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:49 BST

From Mickey Mouse, a Cream Egg to Clint Eastwood, you did not disappoint!

Take a look at some of our wacky and wonderful selection.

Maleficent, Clint Eastwood, a Cadbury's Cream Egg and IT the clown were just some of the tattoos sent in from our readers to 'mark' National Tattoo Day 2023

1. National Tattoo Day 2023

Maleficent, Clint Eastwood, a Cadbury's Cream Egg and IT the clown were just some of the tattoos sent in from our readers to 'mark' National Tattoo Day 2023 Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Has the king of rock 'n' roll Elvis Priestly etched on his chest

2. National Tattoo Day 2023

Has the king of rock 'n' roll Elvis Priestly etched on his chest Photo: Dave Ball

Photo Sales
"My right shoulder, got many more, just love having skulls tattooed"

3. National Tattoo Day 2023

"My right shoulder, got many more, just love having skulls tattooed" Photo: Janette Whitford

Photo Sales
"My hozier cover album tattoo, which is sentimental to me x his music helped me through alot of dark times"

4. National Tattoo Day 2023

"My hozier cover album tattoo, which is sentimental to me x his music helped me through alot of dark times" Photo: Donna Bertie

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Cadbury