To celebrate Greggs has released a ‘yard-long’ sausage roll bundle available in two flavours – Classic and Vegan – and is made up of 17 regular sausage rolls boxed together for the price of £15.

The bakery chain is also offering a free sausage roll available on Just Eat and Uber Eats with orders over £15 placed on the day.

Fun facts about sausage rolls:

The longest sausage roll in the world was made by King Pie in South Africa and measured 111.11 metres.

The modern sausage roll is thought to have originated in 19th-century France.

The most Greggs sausage rolls eaten in 30 minutes stands at 21, and was set by John Dawes in 2022.

Aside from Greggs, we asked Post readers where in Lancashire does the best sausage rolls – this is what they had to say.

1 . National Sausage Roll Day 2024 Becky and Carla at Bowens Pies Chorley with one of the giant sausage rolls. Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

2 . Alpe's the Butchers Alpe's the Butchers, Ashgrove House, 14 Shawbridge Street, Clitheroe, BB7 1LZ. Photo: Google Photo Sales