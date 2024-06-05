National Sausage Roll Day: Here's 21 of the best places to go in Lancashire as voted by readers for your pastry fix

By Emma Downey
Published 5th Jun 2024, 15:39 BST
It’s National Sausage Roll Day today – a day dedicated to the savoury puff pastry treat.

To celebrate Greggs has released a ‘yard-long’ sausage roll bundle available in two flavours – Classic and Vegan – and is made up of 17 regular sausage rolls boxed together for the price of £15.

The bakery chain is also offering a free sausage roll available on Just Eat and Uber Eats with orders over £15 placed on the day.

Fun facts about sausage rolls:

The longest sausage roll in the world was made by King Pie in South Africa and measured 111.11 metres.

The modern sausage roll is thought to have originated in 19th-century France.

The most Greggs sausage rolls eaten in 30 minutes stands at 21, and was set by John Dawes in 2022.

Aside from Greggs, we asked Post readers where in Lancashire does the best sausage rolls – this is what they had to say.

Becky and Carla at Bowens Pies Chorley with one of the giant sausage rolls.

1. National Sausage Roll Day 2024

Becky and Carla at Bowens Pies Chorley with one of the giant sausage rolls. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Alpe's the Butchers, Ashgrove House, 14 Shawbridge Street, Clitheroe, BB7 1LZ.

2. Alpe's the Butchers

Alpe's the Butchers, Ashgrove House, 14 Shawbridge Street, Clitheroe, BB7 1LZ. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Honeywell’s, Eaves Lane, Preston, PR4 0BH.

3. Honeywell’s

Honeywell’s, Eaves Lane, Preston, PR4 0BH. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Poundbakery, 47 Fishergate, Preston, PR1 8BH.

4. Poundbakery

Poundbakery, 47 Fishergate, Preston, PR1 8BH. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:GreggsLancashireVeganFrance