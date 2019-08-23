Your National Dog Day pics

National Dog Day 2019: 24 wonderful photos of your four-legged friends from across Lancashire

Last week we asked you to send us pictures of your furry friends to celebrate National Dog Day...and you didn't let us down!

800 pictures later, and we had the rather difficult task of choosing some of the best. If your pic hasn't made the cut, don't worry, we'll do our best to include them in our weekly pet page over the next few months.

Thanks to Charlotte for sending us this picture of her 7 year-old Staffy Bruno enjoying a run on Hurst Grange Park in Penwortham

1. Bruno

Charlotte Patricia George
Dorothy Daggers sent us this picture of Darcy, who loves her tennis balls.

2. Darcy

Dorothy Daggers
Another tennis ball fan. Thanks to Dorothy Lucy Jackson for this picture of her boy Woody.

3. Woody

Lucy Jackson
Does your dog have a favourite toy? Here's Winnie with hers.

4. Winnie

Sue Brown
