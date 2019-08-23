National Dog Day 2019: 24 wonderful photos of your four-legged friends from across Lancashire
Last week we asked you to send us pictures of your furry friends to celebrate National Dog Day...and you didn't let us down!
800 pictures later, and we had the rather difficult task of choosing some of the best. If your pic hasn't made the cut, don't worry, we'll do our best to include them in our weekly pet page over the next few months.
1. Bruno
Thanks to Charlotte for sending us this picture of her 7 year-old Staffy Bruno enjoying a run on Hurst Grange Park in Penwortham